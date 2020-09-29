Life at Oaklawn: Almost time for persimmons

I have a friend in Concord, Ann Smith Porter, and she would ask me if I knew where she could find a tree. I am sure Ann has made persimmon pudding, and it will be interesting to know if she knows about the tale of the seeds.

I do know if you try to eat one that is not ripe, your lips will pucker for a long time.

My neighbor has a tame tree, and his persimmons are as big as oranges and have very small seeds, but they are delicious, and if I look across to his garden, he will pick a few and give them to me.

Looking back to past days at Oaklawn, we had a damson tree, and Mother would make damson pies. We also had a lot of apple trees, and Mother would make apple pies and can a lot of them for enjoyment during the winter months.

My mother worked very hard canning all of these things, and I remember she would boil the jars in a large pot until she knew they were ready. She always told me the lid would pop, and that would mean it was sealed.