Life at Oaklawn: Almost time for persimmons

I was talking with a lady this week, and she told me that everyone was gathering persimmons.
My daddy always told me that you had to wait until the first frost for the persimmons to be ripe enough to eat; they will fall off the tree when ripe.
I remember that there was a huge persimmon tree on the other side of the barn, and right after the frost, Daddy would go down there and gather a large bucket of them. He would bring them back to the house for Mother to work her magic.
I do remember Mother saying that the persimmons were not worth the work it took to get them prepared. I can see her washing them and removing the seed, and then cooking them in a large pot. She would then take a strainer and a potato smasher and make them into a pulp. She would can some of them and make a pudding with the remaining pulp.
I always just ate them right off the ground and had no desire to learn how to make a persimmon pudding.
In one of my past columns, I told about the seed, that when cracked open, if you saw a spoon shape, there would be lots of snow to shovel. A fork shape meant a mild winter with light snow. A knife shape meant frigid winds that would “cut” like a blade. I think this is only true of the wild persimmons, and I have no idea if there are any wild persimmon trees left. Our tree at Oaklawn is still alive. It has to be at least 75 years old or older.
I have a friend in Concord, Ann Smith Porter, and she would ask me if I knew where she could find a tree. I am sure Ann has made persimmon pudding, and it will be interesting to know if she knows about the tale of the seeds.
I do know if you try to eat one that is not ripe, your lips will pucker for a long time.
My neighbor has a tame tree, and his persimmons are as big as oranges and have very small seeds, but they are delicious, and if I look across to his garden, he will pick a few and give them to me.
Looking back to past days at Oaklawn, we had a damson tree, and Mother would make damson pies. We also had a lot of apple trees, and Mother would make apple pies and can a lot of them for enjoyment during the winter months.
My mother worked very hard canning all of these things, and I remember she would boil the jars in a large pot until she knew they were ready. She always told me the lid would pop, and that would mean it was sealed.
I remember that she ordered a pressure cooker that was going to make the canning process a lot easier. She would put the jars in, seal the lid, put on the pressure release valve and tell me not to stand too close in case it blew up. I remember that she would lift the valve with a knife and let some of the pressure off. Ours never did blow up, but Mother would tell me that a friend of hers in Huntersville had one to explode and it blew glass and green beans everywhere.
I was never allowed to touch the pressure cooker and most of the time was told to stay out of the kitchen. I have never had a pressure cooker, and I think this goes back to my childhood when I was afraid they would explode.
Please continue to pray for our wonderful country and be so thankful that we live in the land of the free and home of the brave. I know we all think we have had tough times, but it nothing compared to the horrible things that have gone on in other countries. Be safe and God bless.
Bobbie Cannon Motley’s family has lived at Oaklawn, in the Cannon Crossroads community, for generations. These are memories of days gone by, before all the development in western Cabarrus County.
