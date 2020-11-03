Life at Oaklawn: Election Day, cool weather and ham

There was church on Sunday, travel to polling places on Monday, voting on Tuesday and going back to the farms because the markets were on Wednesday.

I remember Mother and Daddy going to Odell School to vote. This was an interesting time in my family because my Daddy was a Democrat and my Mother was a Republican. They had many heated discussions over this and really enjoyed killing each other’s vote.

I remember November as being much colder when I was growing up and lots of mornings there was a frost on the ground when I caught the school bus.

This was also the time that the Sears Catalog would arrive, and Mother and I would spend a great deal of time looking at the items listed.

The old catalog was put in the outhouse for future use. I guess this could be called recycling.

I remember Mother had relatives in Charlotte and they always seemed to know when it was time to come to the farm to get some country ham. Daddy would give them a shoulder from the hog and laugh because they did not know the difference in the meat. As you folks my age and some younger know that the ham comes from the hind quarters of the hog.