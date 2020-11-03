Life at Oaklawn: Election Day, cool weather and ham

I would like to thank all the readers that reached out to me about my article last week. A lot of these friends grew up with me in the Odell community and whose families were also farmers.
We all share wonderful memories of this era in our lives.
Daylight saving time has come to an end and I for one do not like the early darkness. I am sure that this comes from the time in my life that we did not have electricity and had to light lamps.
I was never allowed to light a lamp or touch the matches, as I have written before fire was a terror in the country.
My Mother told me that Oaklawn did catch fire when I was very small. The chimney was located in our kitchen and was enclosed inside the walls of the house. A spark escaped and it set the flu area on fire and I was told my Daddy chopped a hole in the wall and threw buckets of water to put out the fire.
There used to be a separate kitchen for Oaklawn that was made of logs and accessed through a door leading to the outside area. The kitchen was burned long before my parents purchased Oaklawn and that area of the house had been enclosed.
Election Day was Tuesday and I hope everyone voted. My Daddy always said if you don’t vote you have no right to complain.
Election Day is the Tuesday after the first Monday of November. This was started because most people were farmers and worked the land. The beginning of November was when the busy farming season would slow down.
There was church on Sunday, travel to polling places on Monday, voting on Tuesday and going back to the farms because the markets were on Wednesday.
I remember Mother and Daddy going to Odell School to vote. This was an interesting time in my family because my Daddy was a Democrat and my Mother was a Republican. They had many heated discussions over this and really enjoyed killing each other’s vote.
I remember November as being much colder when I was growing up and lots of mornings there was a frost on the ground when I caught the school bus.
This was also the time that the Sears Catalog would arrive, and Mother and I would spend a great deal of time looking at the items listed.
The old catalog was put in the outhouse for future use. I guess this could be called recycling.
I remember Mother had relatives in Charlotte and they always seemed to know when it was time to come to the farm to get some country ham. Daddy would give them a shoulder from the hog and laugh because they did not know the difference in the meat. As you folks my age and some younger know that the ham comes from the hind quarters of the hog.
They came and brought clothes to my Mother and my Daddy was very upset; he said we did not need their cast-off clothes and that he was capable of providing for his family. I think they thought Mother and I needed clothes because we were not in our Sunday best when they came to visit.
The COVID-19 has hit members of my family that live in Michigan, Asher age 6, was unresponsive and was rushed to the hospital. He rallied and is now back home, but now his mother has contracted the virus.
Please say a special prayer for those who are have contracted this horrible virus and that our scientists will be able find a cure.
Please also pray for our wonderful United States of America and give thanks that we live in a country that provides us with our freedom. Be safe and God Bless.
Bobbie Cannon Motley’s family lived at Oaklawn, in the Cannon Crossroads community, for generations. These are memories of days gone by, before all the development in western Cabarrus County.
