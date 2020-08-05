Life at Oaklawn: Meet the Hills

I celebrated my 80th birthday on July 27 with my air conditioner going out. I spent until Wednesday the 29th using fans to cool. My family was worried about me not having air, but I told them that heat did not bother me and I would be fine. I was just happy that I had electricity and fans.
I would like to tell you of a family who lives on Poplar Tent Road in the Cannon Crossroads community. I have known this family since 1948, and I am honored to know such fine people.
They are W.C. Hill Jr., or “Pedro” as he is known in our area, and his wife, Lora Cochran Hill, or “Sally” as she is known to her friends and family, but called “Sal” by her husband.
Lora Cochran Hill was born Aug. 19, 1925, and will be 95 on her birthday. I have always called her Mrs. Hill because I was never allowed to call adults by their first name.
Mrs. Hill married W.C. Hill Jr. on Dec. 24, 1942. They have been married for 77 years. How wonderful that they have shared their lives through joy and hardships for this amount of time.
W.C. Hill Jr. was inducted into the Army on July 25, 1945, as an ammunition bearer and was sent to Italy during World War II. The war ended Sept. 2, 1945, and he was able to return to the USA and was discharged Aug. 3, 1946, and paid a separation amount of $205.20.
As you readers know, I am a member of the Daughters of the Confederacy, and Mr. Hill was given the Cross of Military Service award for his service to our country.
Mr. and Mrs. Hill moved to Poplar Tent Road in 1948 and began their life on a 31-acre farm. They had a house moved to the property that had three rooms, and they added to the house as their family grew.
When they moved to Poplar Tent Road, they had three daughters: Linda, Paulette and Joyce.
Mrs. Hill did not have a driver’s license but could drive a tractor. After my daddy opened the store at Cannon Crossroad, Mrs. Hill would come down the dirt road driving a Farmall tractor with three little girls hanging on. I can still see them as clear as day, one sitting on her lap and the older two holding on to her seat.
Mrs. Hill and her daughters worked 3 acres of cotton by themselves, while Mr. Hill held down a job at Cannon Mills. They chopped cotton (removing the weeds from around the plants), and picked the cotton after school.
After the cotton was picked, they stored it on the front porch out of the weather until there was enough to take to the gin.
Mrs. Hill also had a vegetable garden and canned during the summer months so they could enjoy vegetables in the winter. She also grew flowers, and I am sure some of them were planted in the vegetable garden to get rid of insects. She also sewed and made her dresses as well as ones for her daughters. Mrs. Hill also has a love for dogs and has always had one. I remember one that would attack you, so we never got out of a vehicle until she came to the door.
Mr. and Mrs. Hill had two more children, and Mr. Hill always said that he thought he would never have a son, but the fourth child was a boy, Mitchell, and then two years later, Audrey. They have raised fine children, and I am sure they are very proud.
Mr. Hill celebrated his 96th birthday July 16.
Mrs. Hill is very sick, but her children have managed to keep her at home, where she is surrounded by love and care.
Mr. Hill is still active and helps on their farm as much as he can.
This couple is an icon to Cabarrus County and shows what love, hard work, and love of God will give all of us in life.
God bless all you readers. Please pray for our wonderful country, and be safe.
Bobbie Cannon Motley’s family has lived at Oaklawn, in the Cannon Crossroads community, for generations. These are memories of days gone by, before all the development in western Cabarrus County.
