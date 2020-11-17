Life at Oaklawn: Old friends and disrespectful neighbors

I was told that the Fullerton Place community was not notified and woke up to bulldozers behind their houses. We were not required to have a public hearing; it was zoned due to the fact the first zoning request was defeated by the same folks that are complaining.

I cannot tell you how many times we discovered trespassers on the property. Their response was “we didn’t know anyone owned the property.” They thought it was fine to crawl the fences, walk their pets, and at one time fish in the farm pond, that was a watering hole for the cows and horses.

I am so glad the muskrats destroyed the watering hole, so we did not have to put up with this problem anymore.

The owner of Tucker’s Walk had the same problem with trespassers. He lived out of town at the time and when he came back to check on his property, he found a trash pile consisting of old chairs and other discarded items. He proceeded to throw the things back over the fence and into the yard of the person that had done this and that person rushed down and demanded to know what he was doing. The owner calmly told them he was returning their trash.

I had problems with coon hunters at night, cutting the fence to let their dogs run and not caring

That our cows could get out in the road.