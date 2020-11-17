Life at Oaklawn: Old friends and disrespectful neighbors

I was invited to speak on Monday Nov. 9, at New Gilead Reformed United Church in Concord,, by Mrs. Gail Linker.
I am not a very good public speaker, but decided to give it my best try.
I met a group of wonderful people, some belonged to the church and others just came from the surrounding community. I also got to see two of my favorite people, the Rev. Bob Palisin and his wife Joan. We had many good times with the Poplar Tent Recycled Teenagers. I also saw a lady that I knew from having horses at the Cabarrus County Saddle Club, named Carolyn Aldridge.
I was asked to tell about Thanksgiving when I was growing up, so I gave instructions on how to prepare an opossum, or as my Granddaddy called it “possum.” So, look out everyone you may have a new dish on the table this coming Thanksgiving.
I also spoke about eating whatever was on the table, whether I liked it or not. If I told my Daddy that I did not like the food, he said “eat it anyway.”
I had a wonderful time with these folks and I hope they enjoyed it as well.
I was sent a copy of the latest “Save Poplar Tent” group and they still are not happy. I tried my best to have a residential village on Oaklawn property, but was fought at zoning and it was denied.
I had to go with the current zoning for the property. It is not about the money but is about not being able to stay on my land.
I was told that the Fullerton Place community was not notified and woke up to bulldozers behind their houses. We were not required to have a public hearing; it was zoned due to the fact the first zoning request was defeated by the same folks that are complaining.
I cannot tell you how many times we discovered trespassers on the property. Their response was “we didn’t know anyone owned the property.” They thought it was fine to crawl the fences, walk their pets, and at one time fish in the farm pond, that was a watering hole for the cows and horses.
I am so glad the muskrats destroyed the watering hole, so we did not have to put up with this problem anymore.
The owner of Tucker’s Walk had the same problem with trespassers. He lived out of town at the time and when he came back to check on his property, he found a trash pile consisting of old chairs and other discarded items. He proceeded to throw the things back over the fence and into the yard of the person that had done this and that person rushed down and demanded to know what he was doing. The owner calmly told them he was returning their trash.
I had problems with coon hunters at night, cutting the fence to let their dogs run and not caring
That our cows could get out in the road.
I was about 10 years old and we heard the hunters and their dogs. Daddy and I went down Harris road without lights on his truck, when we got to the gate we could see where the hunters had driven down the farm road and had hidden their trucks.
Daddy just laughed and wrapped a chain around the gate and fastened a padlock around the chain. We went back up into the woods and just sat there waiting on the hunters to discover they could not get their vehicles out through the gate.
We saw headlights coming and were very quiet, when the hunters discovered the lock, they realized they had nothing to cut it with, so they worked for about two hours getting the gate off the hinges. It is very difficult when the pins and hinges were rusted.
We recognized the voices and knew the hunters had land of their own, but chose to hunt on our property. I guess the old saying “the grass is always greener on the other side of the fence,” was also true back in those days.
I would like to inform everyone that property owners have very little rights and have to abide by the zoning of the county. It would have been so much better with the Village, but that is not what will be on the property.
I wonder if the people who fought so hard to stop the Village were smart enough to see what the county would zone the property?
I also found out that some of my property line was surveyed incorrectly by other developers and had to be corrected. The property lines of Oaklawn have been marked for years and a blind person could have located the corner marker. My Daddy and I walked those property lines and I knew every inch of Oaklawn.
The COVID-19 is spreading, please be responsible and wear a mask to save each other, and Pray for our wonderful country. Be safe and God bless.
Bobbie Cannon Motley’s family lived at Oaklawn, in the Cannon Crossroads community, for generations. These are memories of days gone by, before all the development in western Cabarrus County.
