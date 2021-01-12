Life at Oaklawn: Remembering the snows of the 1940s and ‘50s

The snow that fell on Friday, Jan. 8, reminded me of snowfalls that I remember in the 1940s and 1950s.

Daddy and Mother tried to prepare for the winter months as best they could. I know that we had a stack of split firewood that to me looked like a mountain. It was always covered with our old cotton sheets so it would be kept as dry as possible. There were larger pieces that were split in half and probably 10 to 12 inches long that would be added as needed to keep the fire going and so there would be a good bed of coals to start the fire the next morning.

Daddy would stack some on the back porch so they would have good dry wood to start the fire in the old wood stove as well as the kitchen stove. Mother also had what she called the wood box in the kitchen where it would be handy for cooking. I also remember she had painted the box a pink color with some leftover paint that was used upstairs in the bedroom that was occupied by our resident ghost. I wonder what he thought of that pink room, as it is still that color.

As I have written before, we did not make snow cream out of the first snow. Daddy always told me it was God’s way of cleaning the world.