Life at Oaklawn: We baptized the neighbor’s baby

I was talking to my friend Ann Smith Porter Thursday and she informed me that she had been able to get some persimmons this year and had made a pudding and had frozen some for future use. The readers that have never tried persimmon pudding do not know what they are missing.

I have not had any since growing up at Oaklawn.

The trees are being cut down at Oaklawn to make way for the new development. It is sad to see the walnut trees that I nailed planks on to make a ladder so I could climb up high in the tree and daydream, being cut down. I am sure that they will be used to make some beautiful furniture.

My son, Johnny, has the task to keep out trespassers, while loading things to be moved. He encountered a teen lurking around equipment. The teen answered by telling him that he could do whatever he wanted to do and nothing could be done about it. This is nothing new as we have had to contend with this many years.

When I was growing up my Daddy showed me property lines and I was told not to leave our property or I would be in big trouble. I always wanted to fish in Mr. Whitley’s pond, but knew that I had better refrain from crossing the fence.

I wonder where the parents are when these teens trespass, have they not been taught to respect other people’s property?