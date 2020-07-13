Local students on Pensacola dean's list
View Comments

Local students on Pensacola dean's list

  • Updated
Only $3 for 13 weeks
Higher education

Do you have information about a local student's achievement, scholarships earned or available or information about higher education? Send it to jstamey@independenttribune.com Image by Nikolay Georgiev from Pixabay

PENSACOLA, Florida – The following local students were named to the Dean's List by Dr. Troy Shoemaker, president of Pensacola Christian College, for academic achievement during the 2020 spring semester:

China Grove – Sarah Dickinson, Jessica Miller,

Concord – Luke Hathcock, Rebekah Starin,

Landis – John Clay,

Midland – Lauren Swanson,

Mount Ulla – Bethany Burrell, Hannah Burrell,

Salisbury – Ryan Bame, Joel Patil,

Pensacola Christian College is a liberal arts college enrolling students from every state in the U.S. and from around the world. The College has an enrollment of over 5,000 students (undergraduate, graduate, and seminary) and offers a variety of programs of study. Students named on the Dean's List earned a semester grade point average of 3.00 or higher.

View Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Taking care of a tick bite
Lifestyles

Taking care of a tick bite

  • Updated

Most tick bites are painless and cause only minor signs and symptoms, such as redness, swelling or a sore on the skin. But some ticks transmit…

Ohio dean's list for spring
Lifestyles

Ohio dean's list for spring

ATHENS, Ohio – More than 9,500 students qualified for the spring semester 2020 Dean's List at Ohio University, including main and regional cam…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics