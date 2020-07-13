Local students on Pensacola dean's list

PENSACOLA, Florida – The following local students were named to the Dean's List by Dr. Troy Shoemaker, president of Pensacola Christian College, for academic achievement during the 2020 spring semester:
China Grove – Sarah Dickinson, Jessica Miller,
Concord – Luke Hathcock, Rebekah Starin,
Landis – John Clay,
Midland – Lauren Swanson,
Mount Ulla – Bethany Burrell, Hannah Burrell,
Salisbury – Ryan Bame, Joel Patil,
Pensacola Christian College is a liberal arts college enrolling students from every state in the U.S. and from around the world. The College has an enrollment of over 5,000 students (undergraduate, graduate, and seminary) and offers a variety of programs of study. Students named on the Dean's List earned a semester grade point average of 3.00 or higher.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!