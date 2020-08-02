Morgado leads Toastmasters for first time

Goldmine Toastmaster’s Club No. 241 held its online meeting July 25.
Carol Mather opened the meeting with a Thought of the Day and led the club into the Pledge of Allegiance. She introduced the Toastmaster, Jay Morgado. This was his first time leading the meeting.
Nicole Augustine served as the joke master. The “Ah” counter was Brenda Stowe. She counted how many times filler words and interesting uses of the English language were used throughout the meeting. Martin Mengarelli served as the grammarian and counted how many times the word of the day was used.
The Word of the Day was "egalitarian." When used as an adjective, it means relating to or believing in the principle that all people are equal and deserve equal rights and opportunities. Irene Nelson was tasked with making sure club members were on schedule by serving as the timer. She used her creativity to notify each speaker of their time limits. When the person speaking approached the beginning of their speaking limit, she displayed a green flower. When the person speaking was at the middle of their allotted time limit, she displayed a yellow flower. When the person speaking was at the end of their speaking limit, she displayed a red pot holder. Nicole Augustine accepted the role of being the ballot counter in addition to serving as joke master and evaluator.
Sam Mullis helped enhance the club's extemporaneous speaking by serving as the table topics master. He created topics for speakers to talk about voting. Caroline Starnes was tasked with talking about her reasons for or against being registered to vote. Brenda Stowe spoke about whether she will vote in the presidential election. Jim Lyles explained the election method he preferred: in person, by mail or early voting.
For the prepared speaking segment of the meeting, the club gave senior members an opportunity to speak. Gayle Pum is working on strengthening her strategic relationship. Her speech, “Everyday Leader,” explained different leadership styles and how everyone is a leader. Sonny Tolbert provided his speech, “The Million Dollar Project.” He explained how a $20-a-month investment can grow into $1 million over a matter of years based on investment choices. He provided a formula people can use to help determine how many years it will take to grow the investment.
After a brief break, Jay called on Carol Mather to lead the feedback portion of the meeting. Nicole Augustine and Sharon Semidey presented the areas in which speakers excelled and discussed opportunities to improve. Carol provided feedback and tips the group can use to improve its online meetings. Martin acknowledged the members for using the Word of the Day for a total of five times within the meeting. He also pointed out members who used interesting and creative uses of the English language. Brenda provided feedback on the use of filler words, but didn’t award the “Ah” stick to anyone, as the numbers were small.
At the end of the meeting, Nicole presented awards to the following: Best table topic speaker: Brenda Stowe; best speaker: Sonny Tolbert; best evaluator: Sharon Semidey.
Join the club for its next virtual meeting using Zoom. The meetings begin each Saturday at 8:30 a.m. sharp and end by 10 a.m. The club's goal is to provide an opportunity for each person to speak within the group.
To get the link to join, visit www.goldminetoastmasters.com or search for the club on Eventbrite for more information.
