Ohio dean's list for spring
Ohio dean's list for spring

ATHENS, Ohio – More than 9,500 students qualified for the spring semester 2020 Dean's List at Ohio University, including main and regional campuses. Students included:

Charlotte – Ogbonna Uche.

Concord – Lauren Adcock.

Huntersville – Danielle Slifer, Miles Bethea.

Matthews – Megan Lickfelt.

Mooresville – Peyton Irwin.

OHIO students must earn at least a 3.5 grade point average for the semester with a schedule of classes totaling at least 15 hours, 12 of which were taken for letter grades, to achieve this distinction.

