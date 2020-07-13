Ohio dean's list for spring

ATHENS, Ohio – More than 9,500 students qualified for the spring semester 2020 Dean's List at Ohio University, including main and regional campuses. Students included:
Charlotte – Ogbonna Uche.
Concord – Lauren Adcock.
Huntersville – Danielle Slifer, Miles Bethea.
Matthews – Megan Lickfelt.
Mooresville – Peyton Irwin.
OHIO students must earn at least a 3.5 grade point average for the semester with a schedule of classes totaling at least 15 hours, 12 of which were taken for letter grades, to achieve this distinction.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!