Pet of the Week Penelope
Penelope is ready for a loving home.

Meet Penelope, a beautiful yellow Lab, who is super-sweet and loving. She loves to play and cuddle. She does have an old injury that was not cared for properly and causes her to limp.

She does not appear to be in pain, thankfully. She is friendly, leash-trained and loves toys. She is playful and affectionate. She does like to vocalize and can be a bit timid a times.

Please fill out an application if you are interested in meeting her.

If you are interested in adopting any of the pets in the program, visit the rescue's website to fill out an online application. Halfway House Animal Rescue is also actively searching for foster homes to provide a caring environment for pets in need in the community. You can find the foster home application at https://halfwayhouseanimalrescue.rescuegroups.org.

