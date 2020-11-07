Pet of the Week: Penelope

Meet Penelope, a beautiful yellow lab who is sweet and loving. She likes to play and cuddle. She does have an old injury that was not cared for properly and that has caused her to limp, but she does not appear to be in pain.

She is friendly, leash-trained and loves toys. She is playful and affectionate. She does like to vocalize and can be a bit timid at times.

Please fill out an application if you are interested in meeting her.

If you are interested in adopting any of the pets in the program, visit the website to fill out an online application. Halfway House Animal Rescue is also actively searching for foster homes to provide a caring environment for pets in need in the community. You can find the foster home application on the Halfway House website at https://halfwayhouseanimalrescue.rescuegroups.org.