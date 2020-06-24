Pet of the Week Penelope

Meet Penelope...She is a Beautiful yellow lab, who is super sweet and loving. She loves to play and cuddle. She does have an old injury that was not cared for properly, and has caused her to limp.
She does not appear to be in pain, thankfully. She is friendly, leash trained and loves toys. She is playful and affectionate. She does like to vocalize and can be a bit timid a times.
Please fill out an application if you are interested in meeting her.
