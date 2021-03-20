 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COLUMN: Spring ducklings were fun pets
View Comments

COLUMN: Spring ducklings were fun pets

  • Comments
Robyn Lynne Benjamin

Robyn Lynne Benjamin

One spring season, when I was 10 years old, and my brother was five, our family adopted ducklings from our friend, Mr. Cole.

Mr. Cole owned a farm 30 minutes away from our home. The two ducklings were named Quacky and Taffy. After they were fed supper, they slept in a large box, lined with old newspapers.

In the morning, Quacky and Taffy walked one after the other inside our fenced backyard. On sizzling summer days, the ducklings enjoyed swimming in a round, plastic, floral, "kiddie pool." Like young children, they seemed to enjoy splashing each other, and ducking their heads into the water!

Late afternoon, we chased the ducks, who were incredibly fast! When they were finished "juking" (running in different directions, while faking us out) they eventually ran and hid amidst the gruesome bushes.

But by the time our feather friends became hungry, or they knew that Dad was on his way home from work (whichever came first) the ducklings would suddenly, innocently appear.

As summer turned into fall, our ducklings became full grown. We took Quacky and Taffy back to Cole's Farm, and laid them gently on the shallow side of the lake, with other young Mallard ducks. My brother and I were sad to say "goodbye." Mom even shed a tear. Raising ducklings had been fun, but also, a character building experience.

Once inside the lake, Quacky and Taffy were confident adults. They both knew what to do. They happily swam away. Together.

Robyn writes about everyday people who have touched her in amazing ways. She enjoys time with her family, friends and pets.

View Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Is the future electric vehicles?

Get a dose of adorable in your inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pet of the Week Zhao
Pets

Pet of the Week Zhao

We would love for Zhao to be in a home with a fenced yard. He loves to run and play with other dogs. Mysterious sounds make him anxious. He wi…

Pet of the Week Mazie
Pets

Pet of the Week Mazie

  • Updated

Please note that this is a bonded kitten and labeled as special needs because of it. She must be adopted with her sister, Moozie. You will be …

All paws aboard! Canine cruises to bark about
Pets

All paws aboard! Canine cruises to bark about

Make plans to emBARK on a canine cruise with your pooch!  You’ll find that many cruise tours and ferry boat rides across the U.S. happily welcome your furkid.  What could be more fun than a day spent on the high seas with your furry sidekick along for the “sail”?  And, to make it easy, we’ve uncovered some of the best pet-friendly options.  Ships ahoy!

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts