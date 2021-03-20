COLUMN: Spring ducklings were fun pets

One spring season, when I was 10 years old, and my brother was five, our family adopted ducklings from our friend, Mr. Cole.

Mr. Cole owned a farm 30 minutes away from our home. The two ducklings were named Quacky and Taffy. After they were fed supper, they slept in a large box, lined with old newspapers.

In the morning, Quacky and Taffy walked one after the other inside our fenced backyard. On sizzling summer days, the ducklings enjoyed swimming in a round, plastic, floral, "kiddie pool." Like young children, they seemed to enjoy splashing each other, and ducking their heads into the water!

Late afternoon, we chased the ducks, who were incredibly fast! When they were finished "juking" (running in different directions, while faking us out) they eventually ran and hid amidst the gruesome bushes.

But by the time our feather friends became hungry, or they knew that Dad was on his way home from work (whichever came first) the ducklings would suddenly, innocently appear.