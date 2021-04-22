Jake & Eli

Meet Jake and Eli! These two are a bonded pair of male gerbils. These boys are around a year old.... View on PetFinder
Get a dose of adorable in your inbox
Receive local adoptable pets PLUS updates for pet lovers in your inbox every week!
Meet Jake and Eli! These two are a bonded pair of male gerbils. These boys are around a year old.... View on PetFinder
Receive local adoptable pets PLUS updates for pet lovers in your inbox every week!
“Hello...my name is Leo and I was born on Christmas Day! Santa brought me and my 2 siblings into this world to make someone’s home a special place.
Cabarrus Pets Society is looking for a good home for Pancake.
Cabarrus Pets Society is looking for a good home for Evie.
Busch is sniffing around for a "chief tasting officer" for its Dog Brew, a canine-friendly, alcohol-free bone broth. It comes with a $20,000 paycheck.
Service dog training is more intense than you might think. Here’s what it takes, plus ways you can include some of that training with your own dog.
What may sound cute to the general public causes a shudder every year among animal shelter staffers across the country.
Rusty the dog has spent 400+ days at the Humane Society of Central Texas. His latest adoption lasted less than a day, and he was back at the shelter.
A kitten’s diet is varied throughout its first year of life. Here are rough guidelines to consider as you feed your growing kitten.
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden's dog Major will get professional help adjusting to the White House after a pair of biting incidents.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.