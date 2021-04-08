‘Kitten season’ not a cute and cuddly time

What may sound cute to the general public causes a shudder every year among animal shelter staff across the country.

“Kitten Season,” as it’s known in the animal welfare field, starts each spring and lasts through fall. Like the term implies, it’s the time of year when un-spayed female cats have most of their litters and animal shelters are inundated by orphaned kittens who need intensive care.

“Cats can become pregnant at just four months old and the duration of feline pregnancy is approximately two months, so un-spayed community cats can have many litters in one season,” said Erin Katribe, veterinarian and medical director for Best Friends Animal Society.

So, what can you do to help? The path often starts with leaving outdoor kittens in place, according to Dr. Katribe, even if it seems like they’ve been abandoned or homeless and should be taken to a shelter right away.