Pet of the Week Archie
Pet of the Week Archie

When Archie gets to know you he is like butter in your hands. He loves to snuggle and give kisses. This poor baby came to us extremely fearful of new people. We are so proud of him, as he has come a long way.

Archie will need a family, willing to continue to work on socializing him. He needs to know people won't hurt him. We have started him on Prozac to relieve some of his anxiety.

We have also found out that Archie has separation anxiety and does well with a confident doggy friend. He loves other dogs and even has 2 cat friends. He won't disappoint you, if you're looking for a baby to love on."

If you are interested in adopting any of the pets in our program, please visit our website to fill out an online application. We are also actively searching for foster homes to provide a caring environment for pets in need in our community. You can find the foster home application on our website, as well. https://www.cabarruspets.com/info/adoption

