Here’s a message from Pet of the Week, Basil:

"My name is Basil, and I'm looking for my new home. I'm still a kitten, so I am active and playful. I love to be on your lap to snuggle and sleep as well.

“I'm good with other pets, including cats and dogs, as well as children. Are you looking for a new addition to your family? If so, please fill out an online application ASAP."

If you are interested in adopting any of the pets in the program, visit the website to fill out an online application.

The rescue is also actively searching for foster homes to provide a caring environment for pets in need in the community. Find the foster home application on the website as well at https://www.cabarruspets.com/info/adoption.