Pet of the Week Ben
Pet of the Week: Ben

Pet of the Week Ben

Pet of the Week Ben.jpeg

Ben is ready to cuddle.

 Submitted Photo

Here is a message from the Pet of the Week, Ben:

“Hey, there! I am Ben, a handsome young man, and I promise I am the boy you have been waiting for. I am a very sweet and loving guy, although definitely a little shy at first.

“You see, I lived outside with a colony of cats, but as this nice lady called out to us, my cat friends ran but I stayed. I found out right away that people are where it’s at.

“I love to cuddle and be with people now, I can’t imagine going back to my old life. So what are you waiting for? Ask about me, Ben. That’s B. E. N. today!”

If you are interested in adopting any of the pets in the Cabarrus Pets Society program, visit the CPS website to fill out an online application. CPS is also actively searching for foster homes to provide a caring environment for pets in need in the community. You can find the foster home application on the website at https://www.cabarruspets.com/info/adoption.

