 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pet of the Week | Ben
View Comments
Pet of the Week | Ben

Pet of the Week | Ben

  • Updated
Pet of the Week Ben

Here is a message from Pet of the Week Ben:

"Hey there! I am Ben, a handsome 6-month-old kitten, and I promise I am the boy you have been waiting for. I am a very sweet and loving guy, who was rescued not too long ago at a Starbucks!

“See I lived out there with a colony of cats, but as this nice lady called out to us. My cat friends ran, but I was entranced. I found out right away that people are where it is at.

“I love to make biscuits and be with people now. I can't imagine going back to my old life. Besides being extremely handsome you should know that because I was found outside and was with another kitten that was FIV positive, I need to be the only cat in the house.

“Currently, I am testing negative for FIV, but the vet says I need to be rechecked before being around other cats because FIV can spread. I like cats, so I hope I continue to be negative, but if not it doesn't hinder life at all. I have been introduced to dogs and am learning that they are alright. So what are you waiting for? Ask about me Ben. Thats B. E. N. today!”

If you are interested in adopting any of the pets in our program, please visit our website to fill out an online application. We are also actively searching for foster homes to provide a caring environment for pets in need in our community. You can find the foster home application on our website, as well. https://www.cabarruspets.com/info/adoption

View Comments

Tags

Get a dose of adorable in your inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pets

Pet of the Week Knack

Do you work from home and find that you are far too productive? Do you constantly stay on task to the point where life has become predictable …

Watch Now: Related Video

Baby cow won't stop kissing woman who rescued her

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts