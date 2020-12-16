Here is a message from Pet of the Week Ben:

"Hey there! I am Ben, a handsome 6-month-old kitten, and I promise I am the boy you have been waiting for. I am a very sweet and loving guy, who was rescued not too long ago at a Starbucks!

“See I lived out there with a colony of cats, but as this nice lady called out to us. My cat friends ran, but I was entranced. I found out right away that people are where it is at.

“I love to make biscuits and be with people now. I can't imagine going back to my old life. Besides being extremely handsome you should know that because I was found outside and was with another kitten that was FIV positive, I need to be the only cat in the house.

“Currently, I am testing negative for FIV, but the vet says I need to be rechecked before being around other cats because FIV can spread. I like cats, so I hope I continue to be negative, but if not it doesn't hinder life at all. I have been introduced to dogs and am learning that they are alright. So what are you waiting for? Ask about me Ben. Thats B. E. N. today!”

If you are interested in adopting any of the pets in our program, please visit our website to fill out an online application. We are also actively searching for foster homes to provide a caring environment for pets in need in our community. You can find the foster home application on our website, as well. https://www.cabarruspets.com/info/adoption