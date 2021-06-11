Pet of the Week Charlotte

Introducing Charlotte, a sweet, smart and really happy girl. She gets along well with everyone and loves playing with other dogs but we are not too sure about cats.

Charlotte knows her basic commands and is very treat motivated. She is potty and crate trained, and she has A LOT of energy.

Charlotte will do best with a family that has the time and patience to learn what she needs and how best to communicate with a deaf dog. She is so ready to show her new forever family what a good friend she can be.

If you are interested in adopting any of the pets in Cabarrus Pets Society program, please visit the CPS website to fill out an online application. CPS is also actively searching for foster homes to provide a caring environment for pets in need in our community. You can find the foster home application on our website, as well. www.cabarruspets.com/info/adoption