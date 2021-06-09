Here is a message from Pet of the Week Cheddar:

"Hi Everyone, I'm Cheddar! Sometimes I'm sharp and sometimes I'm mild, but the one thing I truly am is lovable. I'm a very confident boy and I love to play with my humans and cat friends. Oh, and don't let me forget to tell you I am super social. Don't you want to play!!!"

If you are interested in adopting any of the pets in Cabarrus Pets Society program, please visit the CPS website to fill out an online application. CPS is also actively searching for foster homes to provide a caring environment for pets in need in our community. You can find the foster home application on our website, as well www.cabarruspets.com/info/adoption