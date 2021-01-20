 Skip to main content
Pet of the Week Chica
Pet of the Week Chica

  • Updated
Pet of the Week Chica.

Chica is a snuggle bug. She is super friendly and loves to play with her dog and cat friends. Chica loves to sleep with you and snuggle on the couch with you, but she is crate trained and potty trained.

She is 4 years old and already spayed. She is moderately active and we require a 6-foot fence for anyone interested in adopting her. Would you be interested in adding this special girl to your family?"

If you are interested in adopting any of the pets in our program, please visit our website to fill out an online application. Cabarrus Pets Society is also actively searching for foster homes to provide a caring environment for pets in need in our community. You can find the foster home application on our website, as well. https://www.cabarruspets.com/info/adoption

