Pet of the Week Chica
Pet of the Week Chica

Pet of the Week Chica.
From Cabarrus Pets Society

Chica is a snuggle bug. She is super friendly and loves to play with her dog and cat friends.

Chica loves to sleep with you and snuggle on the couch with you, but she is crate trained and potty trained. She is four years old and already spayed.

She is moderately active so she would do best with a family that likes to walk, hike and give her lots of play time. She would probably love to go to doggie day care or have a play date!

Would you be willing to add this special girl to your family?

If you are interested in adopting any of the pets in our program, please visit our website to fill out an online application. We are also actively searching for foster homes to provide a caring environment for pets in need in our community. You can find the foster home application on our website, as well. https://www.cabarruspets.com/info/adoption

Women after the pandemic

