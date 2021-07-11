Pet of the Week: Delanie

Meet Delanie, a 1-year-old female-loving kitty. She’s great with other cats and dogs.

Delanie’s already spayed and microchipped. She will come to you up-to-date on vaccines and can add a ton of fun to your home.

She loves to lie on your lap or will play with toys. Are you looking for a great new addition to your family?

If you are interested in adopting any of the pets in the program, visit the Cabarrus Pets Society website to fill out an online application. CPS is also actively searching for foster homes to provide a caring environment for pets in need in the community. You can find the foster home application on the CPS website at www.cabarruspets.com/info/adoption.