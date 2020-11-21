 Skip to main content
Pet of the Week Delilah
Delilah is ready for any adventure.

Delilah is a loving and affectionate girl who is ready to be your companion. She is outgoing and full of playful energy, but she also enjoys sharing a cuddle on your lap and snuggling up close at night.

Delilah is ready for any adventure and does well in a car and on a leash. She is super-smart, loves to learn and is eager to make new friends. Whether your adventure is in your backyard or on road trips, Delilah is ready to go, and she may even speak up and try to be your co-pilot, too.

If you are interested in adopting any of the pets in the program, visit the website to fill out an online application.

The rescue is also searching for foster homes to provide a caring environment for pets in need in the community. You can find the foster home application on the website at https://www.cabarruspets.com/info/adoption.

