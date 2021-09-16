 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pet of the Week Dolly
0 Comments
Pet of the Week: Dolly

Pet of the Week Dolly

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Pet of the Dolly.jpeg

Dolly’s a sweet girl in need of a home.

 Submitted Photo

Dolly is our big, sweet baby.

She loves small and large dogs. She is potty and crate trained and non-destructive when left out.

Dolly loves men and women equally.

She has not been around children, though we think she would do great.

However, due to her size, she may be best with kids over age 6.

Dolly gets attached to her people and does well in a fenced yard, but if you leave her outside, she will climb a chain link fence and you will find her waiting at your front door.

She will need a privacy fence or a family that loves to hike or run. Won’t you consider this sweet girl?

If you are interested in adopting any of the pets in the Cabarrus Pets Society program, visit the CPS website to fill out an online application.

We are also actively searching for foster homes to provide a caring environment for pets in need in the community.

You can find the foster home application on the website at https://www.cabarruspets.com/info/adoption.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Mom guilt can start very early

Get a dose of adorable in your inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pet of the Week Puff
Pets

Pet of the Week Puff

Meet Puff, a domestic short-hair kitten born in April. She is great with dogs, cats and children, and she loves to play with her toys.

Should he stay or should he go? Deciding whether to take your pooch along on your road trip
Pets

Should he stay or should he go? Deciding whether to take your pooch along on your road trip

Your dog is family, so it's only natural to want to enjoy his company all the time, and take him along everywhere possible. However, the decision to travel with a pet - particularly on an extended road trip - is one that requires a good deal of consideration. There are several questions you should ask yourself before loading Rover up in the car, and all of them involve ensuring your pet's ultimate comfort and well-being.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts