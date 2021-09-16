Pet of the Week: Dolly

Dolly is our big, sweet baby.
She loves small and large dogs. She is potty and crate trained and non-destructive when left out.
Dolly loves men and women equally.
She has not been around children, though we think she would do great.
However, due to her size, she may be best with kids over age 6.
Dolly gets attached to her people and does well in a fenced yard, but if you leave her outside, she will climb a chain link fence and you will find her waiting at your front door.
She will need a privacy fence or a family that loves to hike or run. Won’t you consider this sweet girl?
If you are interested in adopting any of the pets in the Cabarrus Pets Society program, visit the CPS website to fill out an online application.
We are also actively searching for foster homes to provide a caring environment for pets in need in the community.
You can find the foster home application on the website at https://www.cabarruspets.com/info/adoption.