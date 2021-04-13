 Skip to main content
Pet of the Week Evie
Sweet Evie loves everyone and she will want to be your best friend. She loves to play and is dog friendly. She has a good bit of energy and would enjoy a playmate that likes to play with her. Evie is potty trained and crate trained. She does very well in a car, and just loves to play with all her toys. She is just over a year old, and would love to find her new furever family! If you are interested in adopting any of the pets in our program, please visit our website to fill out an online application. We are also actively searching for foster homes to provide a caring environment for pets in need in our community. You can find the foster home application on our website, as well. https://www.cabarruspets.com/info/adoption

