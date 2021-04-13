Sweet Evie loves everyone and she will want to be your best friend. She loves to play and is dog friendly. She has a good bit of energy and would enjoy a playmate that likes to play with her. Evie is potty trained and crate trained. She does very well in a car, and just loves to play with all her toys. She is just over a year old, and would love to find her new furever family! If you are interested in adopting any of the pets in our program, please visit our website to fill out an online application. We are also actively searching for foster homes to provide a caring environment for pets in need in our community. You can find the foster home application on our website, as well. https://www.cabarruspets.com/info/adoption
Pet of the Week Evie
- From Cabarrus Pets Society
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
What may sound cute to the general public causes a shudder every year among animal shelter staffers across the country.
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden's dog Major will get professional help adjusting to the White House after a pair of biting incidents.
A kitten’s diet is varied throughout its first year of life. Here are rough guidelines to consider as you feed your growing kitten.
Rusty the dog has spent 400+ days at the Humane Society of Central Texas. His latest adoption lasted less than a day, and he was back at the shelter.
- Updated
Doggie doo in the White House? One of President Joe Biden's dogs apparently deposited the pile of poo in the hallway Wednesday.
Getting a dog should be a well-planned decision. For the best chance for success, put forth the effort to find the best match for you and your family.