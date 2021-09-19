 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pet of the Week Frost
0 Comments
Pet of the Week: Frost

Pet of the Week Frost

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Pet of the Week Frost.jpeg

Frost is looking for a comfortable lap.

 Submitted Photo

Meet Frost, a 3-month-old love bug. He is great with adults, children, cats and dogs.

Frost loves to lie on your lap, but he also plays with his toys. He is already microchipped and will be neutered when age appropriate. Do you have room in your home for this little guy?

If you are interested in adopting any of the pets in the Cabarrus Pets Society program, visit the CPS website to fill out an online application. The rescue is also actively searching for foster homes to provide a caring environment for pets in need in the community. You can find the foster home application on the website at https://www.cabarruspets.com/info/adoption.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Safety tips you need to know if you spend time at the beach

Get a dose of adorable in your inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pet of the Week Puff
Pets

Pet of the Week Puff

Meet Puff, a domestic short-hair kitten born in April. She is great with dogs, cats and children, and she loves to play with her toys.

Should he stay or should he go? Deciding whether to take your pooch along on your road trip
Pets

Should he stay or should he go? Deciding whether to take your pooch along on your road trip

Your dog is family, so it's only natural to want to enjoy his company all the time, and take him along everywhere possible. However, the decision to travel with a pet - particularly on an extended road trip - is one that requires a good deal of consideration. There are several questions you should ask yourself before loading Rover up in the car, and all of them involve ensuring your pet's ultimate comfort and well-being.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts