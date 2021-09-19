Pet of the Week: Frost

From Cabarrus Pets Society
Meet Frost, a 3-month-old love bug. He is great with adults, children, cats and dogs.
Frost loves to lie on your lap, but he also plays with his toys. He is already microchipped and will be neutered when age appropriate. Do you have room in your home for this little guy?
If you are interested in adopting any of the pets in the Cabarrus Pets Society program, visit the CPS website to fill out an online application. The rescue is also actively searching for foster homes to provide a caring environment for pets in need in the community. You can find the foster home application on the website at https://www.cabarruspets.com/info/adoption.
