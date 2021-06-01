 Skip to main content
Pet of the Week Ghouda
Ghouda is a sweet baby kitten, only 2 months old. She's a female, domestic medium haired princess. She's playful, as little kitties are, and also good with other cats.

The adoption fee will cover the cost of spaying, when she's old enough, and she will be microchipped and up-to-date on vaccines when adopted. Are you looking for a beautiful new girl to add to your family?

If you are interested in adopting any of the pets in our program, please visit our website to fill out an online application. Cabarrus Pets Society is also actively searching for foster homes to provide a caring environment for pets in need in our community. You can find the foster home application on the CPS website, as well. https://www.cabarruspets.com/info/adoption

