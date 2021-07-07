Pet of the Week Gracie

Gracie is looking for her forever family. Gracie came to us with a severely imbedded collar, but that has not stopped her from loving every person who approaches her.

She is playful and affectionate and ready to explore. She loves to chase tennis balls and snuggle on the couch with her favorite person. If you like riding in your car or truck, Gracie will be your best friend.

Gracie was previously adopted to a loving single gentleman, but her Daddy had to go to the ICU for an extended amount of time. During that time he lost his home and now is living in a place that won't allow him to have Gracie. He is completely heart broken.

Gracie is fun loving and has a wonderful personality. If you want a dog to be excited when you come home, then she is your girl. She is dog friendly and just loves people.

If you are interested in adopting any of the pets in the Cabarrus Pets Society program, please visit our website to fill out an online application. CPS is also actively searching for foster homes to provide a caring environment for pets in need in our community. You can find the foster home application on the CPS website, as well. www.cabarruspets.com/info/adoption