Here is a message from Pet of the Week, Hansel:

"My name is Hansel, and I'm a little kitty looking for a forever home. I am a playful little guy, but I love to snuggle with my humans, too. I get along with other cats, dogs and children.

“I would love to find a family that will play with me, or someone that has a tolerant pet to play with. Are you looking for a new addition to your family this holiday season? If so, I'm your guy!"

If you are interested in adopting any of the pets in the program, visit the website to fill out an online application. The rescue is also actively searching for foster homes to provide a caring environment for pets in need in the community. You can find the foster home application on the website as well at https://www.cabarruspets.com/info/adoption.