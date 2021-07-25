 Skip to main content
Pet of the Week Haus
Pet of the Week: Haus

Haus is a youngster who likes kids, cats and dogs.

 Submitted photo

Meet Haus, a fun and playful chihuahua. He’s still a youngster, as he’s only 6 months old.

Haus loves kids, cats and dogs. He’s crate-trained and very affectionate. He loves to play with toys and his housemate. Wouldn’t you love to add him to your family?

If you are interested in adopting any of the pets in the Cabarrus Pets Society program, visit the rescue’s website to fill out an online application.

Cabarrus Pets Society is also actively searching for foster homes to provide a caring environment for pets in need in the community. You can find the foster home application on the CPS website at https://www.cabarruspets.com/info/adoption.

