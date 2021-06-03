 Skip to main content
Pet of the Week Havarti
Pet of the Week Havarti

Meet Havarti....she's a sweet 2 month old domestic medium hair kitten. She loves to play with toys, and enjoys spending time on her foster mom's lap.

Havarti is great with other cats, and we're not sure about dogs or kids. She loves to run around with her two littermates, as well. Does anyone have room in their home for a little kitty that needs a furever home?

If you are interested in adopting any of the pets in our program, please visit our website to fill out an online application. Cabarrus Pets Society is also actively searching for foster homes to provide a caring environment for pets in need in our community. You can find the foster home application on our website, as well. https://www.cabarruspets.com/info/adoption

