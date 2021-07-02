 Skip to main content
Pet of the Week Havarti
Havarti is ready for a loving home.

 Submitted photo

Meet Havarti. She’s a sweet, 3-month-old domestic, medium-hair kitten. She loves to play with toys and enjoys spending time on her foster mom’s lap.

Havarti is great with other cats, but we’re not sure about dogs or kids. She loves to run around with her two littermates as well. Does anyone have room in their home for a little kitty that needs a loving home?

If you are interested in adopting any of the pets in the program, visit the website to fill out an online application. Cabarrus Pets Society is also actively searching for foster homes to provide a caring environment for pets in need in the community. You can find the foster home application at https://www.cabarruspets.com/info/adoption.

