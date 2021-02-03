 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pet of the Week Henry
View Comments

Pet of the Week Henry

  • Updated
  • Comments
Pet of the Week Henry

Henry is a three year old Puggle mix. He's already neutered, potty trained, and a complete love bug.

He's good with big and small dogs and cat friendly. He loves to be with his people snuggled right up beside them getting belly rubs.

He is crate trained but does have some mild separation anxiety so he would be best with a family that will not be gone long hours. He's the perfect size at 29 lbs.

If you are interested in adopting any of the pets in our program, please visit our website to fill out an online application. We are also actively searching for foster homes to provide a caring environment for pets in need in our community. You can find the foster home application on our website, as well: https://www.cabarruspets.com/info/adoption

View Comments

Tags

Get a dose of adorable in your inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pet of the Week Suki
Pets

Pet of the Week Suki

  • Updated

Suki, also known as Pearl by her loving fosters, is a beauty. Pearl came to us very under-socialized, and the world can be a scary place for h…

Pet of the Week: Sage
Pets

Pet of the Week: Sage

Sage is a sweetheart. She's just 1-year old, and is dog friendly, but could use additional socialization with other dogs.

30 great dog breeds for seniors
Pets

30 great dog breeds for seniors

Do you hope to travel with a small dog? Do you wish to remain active and want a dog that can run and hike long distances? Do you want an affectionate companion that will be safe around younger family members? 

Pet of the Week: Chica
Pets

Pet of the Week: Chica

  • Updated

Chica is a snuggle bug. She is super friendly and loves to play with her dog and cat friends. Chica loves to sleep with you and snuggle on the…

Watch Now: Related Video

How to avoid confusing your dog when training them

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts