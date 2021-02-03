Pet of the Week Henry

Henry is a three year old Puggle mix. He's already neutered, potty trained, and a complete love bug.

He's good with big and small dogs and cat friendly. He loves to be with his people snuggled right up beside them getting belly rubs.

He is crate trained but does have some mild separation anxiety so he would be best with a family that will not be gone long hours. He's the perfect size at 29 lbs.

If you are interested in adopting any of the pets in our program, please visit our website to fill out an online application. We are also actively searching for foster homes to provide a caring environment for pets in need in our community. You can find the foster home application on our website, as well: https://www.cabarruspets.com/info/adoption