Pet of the Week: Himba

Meet Himba. He’s a loving, 3-month-old male domestic short-hair kitten. He is very playful and loves to be with his foster family.

Himba is great with other cats as well as with dogs. He loves to play with his toys and his littermates.

Are you looking for a wonderful new addition to your family? If so, submit an application for Himba or any of the other great pets who need a new home.

If you are interested in adopting any of the pets in the Cabarrus Pets Society program, visit the CPS website to fill out an online application. CPS is also actively searching for foster homes to provide a caring environment for pets in need in the community. You can find the foster home application on the website at www.cabarruspets.com/info/adoption.