Pet of the Week Knack

Do you work from home and find that you are far too productive, and you are constantly staying on task to the point where life has become predictable and somewhat boring? Do you need a distraction from the “Corona” crisis?

Then we have the best distraction EVER! Introducing Knack! If you take him home, he will make absolutely sure that the monotony of everyday life is broken up by exciting play, snuggle sessions and plenty of purring.

Knack knows when you are spending too much time and getting way too serious about adult things. He will lovingly intervene with snuggles and kisses and before you know it your stress is gone. Knack is waiting for his perfect forever family and if it has dogs in it that’s great too.

If you are interested in adopting any of the pets in our program, please visit our website to fill out an online application.