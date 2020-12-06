 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pet of the Week Knack
View Comments
Pet of the Week | Knack

Pet of the Week Knack

Pet of the Week Knack

Knack is ready and willing to provide a distraction for everyday boredom. 

 Submitted photo

Do you work from home and find that you are far too productive? Do you constantly stay on task to the point where life has become predictable and somewhat boring? Do you need a distraction from the “Corona” crisis?

Then we have the best distraction ever! Meet Knack! If you take him home, he will make absolutely sure that the monotony of everyday life is broken up by exciting play, snuggle sessions and plenty of purring.

Knack knows when you are spending too much time on and getting way too serious about adult things. He will lovingly intervene with snuggles and kisses, and before you know it, your stress is gone. Knack is waiting for his perfect forever family, and if it has dogs in it, that’s great, too.

If you are interested in adopting any of the pets in the program, visit the rescue's website to fill out an online application. The Cabarrus Pets Society is also actively searching for foster homes to provide a caring environment for pets in need in the community. Find a foster home application on the website as well at https://www.cabarruspets.com/info/adoption.

View Comments

Tags

Get a dose of adorable in your inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pet of the Week Delilah
Pets

Pet of the Week Delilah

Delilah is a loving and affectionate girl who is ready to be your companion. She is outgoing and full of playful energy, but she also enjoys s…

Pet of the Week: Mr. Handsome
Pets

Pet of the Week: Mr. Handsome

  • Updated

Mr. Handsome is not your ordinary house cat. You see, it's all new to him. He's only 1-1/2 years old, but his foster home is his first home. H…

Pets

Introduction of health-promoting bacteria

  • Updated

Dogs may also have an effect on the human body’s intestinal bacterial population known as the microbiome, because they introduce germs to the home, says Kazi. These microbiome changes may help heart health, an effect similar to that seen when you eat healthy probiotics found in fermented foods.

Increased exercise
Pets

Increased exercise

  • Updated

Studies show that people who have a dog exercise more and spend more time outside, when compared with those who don’t, says Kazi. This is true simply because people have to walk their dogs and care for them. Both the exercise and the outdoor time can bring benefits, such as lowering blood pressure and cholesterol and improving heart rate.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch this adorable cat's weight loss journey

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts