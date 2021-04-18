Pet of the Week: Leo

“Hello...my name is Leo and I was born on Christmas Day! Santa brought me and my 2 siblings into this world to make someone’s home a special place.

“The three of us are currently living with our foster family, and we would love to find a permanent family to give us love. I’m playful, and as you can see, quite handsome. Are you looking for a new kitty for your family?”

If you are interested in adopting any of the pets in the Cabarrus Pets Society program, please visit the website to fill out an online application. CPS is also actively searching for foster homes to provide a caring environment for pets in need in our community. You can find the foster home application on our website, as well. https://www.cabarruspets.com/info/adoption