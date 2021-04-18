 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pet of the Week: Leo
0 comments
Pet of the Week: Leo

Pet of the Week: Leo

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Pet of the Week Leo
From Cabarrus Pets Society

“Hello...my name is Leo and I was born on Christmas Day! Santa brought me and my 2 siblings into this world to make someone’s home a special place.

“The three of us are currently living with our foster family, and we would love to find a permanent family to give us love. I’m playful, and as you can see, quite handsome. Are you looking for a new kitty for your family?”

If you are interested in adopting any of the pets in the Cabarrus Pets Society program, please visit the website to fill out an online application. CPS is also actively searching for foster homes to provide a caring environment for pets in need in our community. You can find the foster home application on our website, as well. https://www.cabarruspets.com/info/adoption

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Peloton Tread+ Treadmill Safety Incident

Get a dose of adorable in your inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts