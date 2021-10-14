 Skip to main content
Pet of the Week Maasai
Pet of the Week: Maasai

Pet of the Week Maasai

Maasai.jpeg

Meet Maasai..she's an adorable 6 month old kitten, who's as playful as can be.  She loves to be on your lap, in between playing with her toys.  She does very well with other cats, but we're not sure about children or dogs yet. 

If you are looking to add a new baby to your home, consider adding this lovable girl.

If you are interested in adopting any of the pets in the Cabarrus Pets Society program, visit the CPS website to fill out an online application. CPS is also actively searching for foster homes to provide a caring environment for pets in need in the community. You can find the foster home application on the website at www.cabarruspets.com/info/adoption.

