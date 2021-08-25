 Skip to main content
Pet of the Week Maasai
Pet of the Week Maasai

Meet Maasai-she's an adorable 4-month-old kitten, who's as playful as can be.

Maasai loves to be on your lap, in between playing with her toys. She does very well with other cats, but we're not sure about children or dogs yet. If you are looking to add a new baby to your home, consider adding this lovable girl.

If you are interested in adopting any of the pets in our program, please visit our website to fill out an online application. Cabarrus Pets Society is also actively searching for foster homes to provide a caring environment for pets in need in our community. You can find the foster home application on the CPS website, as well. https://www.cabarruspets.com/info/adoption

