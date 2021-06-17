Pet of the Week: Maasai

Meet Maasai, an adorable and playful 2-month-old kitten.

Maasai loves to be on your lap when she's not playing with her toys. She does very well with other cats, but we're not sure about children or dogs yet.

If you are looking to add a new baby to your home, consider adding this lovable girl.

If you are interested in adopting any of the pets in the Cabarrus Pets Society program, visit the CPS website to fill out an online application. CPS is also actively searching for foster homes to provide a caring environment for pets in need in the community. You can find the foster home application on the website at www.cabarruspets.com/info/adoption.