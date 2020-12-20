Pet of the Week Maizie

NOTE: This is a bonded cat and is labeled as special needs because of it. She MUST be adopted with her sister, Moozie.

Here is a message from Maizie:

“Hi! I am Maizie, and I am an 8-month-old girl who is pretty sweet and cuddly, but sometimes can be shy. You see, I come from a hoarding situation. There were lots of cats, and I wasn't socialized like I should have been.

“A few months after I was born, my sister Moozie came along. We learned the ropes together, and feel safest when we are side by side. I'm very interested in my people.

“I like to watch and follow, and I want to learn more about what it’s like to be loved by a human. I also am a little more familiar with men, but I think I could be happy with any human who is patient and kind, and if my sister is there, of course.

“I also like other cats and am fine with cat-friendly dogs. Since I am shy, I don't know that I would like a little human who would try to pick me up or come at me quickly. So older children or adults would be best for me. Please, if you think you could be my new human family and have space for both me and my sister, would you consider adopting us?”

If you are interested in adopting any of the pets in the program, visit the rescue's website to fill out an online application. The Cabarrus Pets Society is also actively searching for foster homes to provide a caring environment for pets in need in the community. Find the foster home application on the website at www.cabarruspets.com/info/adoption.