Pet of the Week: Mario

Mario is bonded with his sister, Precious. The Cabarrus Pets Society would love to keep them together, but it’s not a requirement. They are loving babies who are cat- and dog-friendly.

If you are interested in adopting any of the pets in the CPS program, visit the website to fill out an online application. CPS is also actively searching for foster homes to provide a caring environment for pets in need in the community. You can find the foster home application on the CPS website at www.cabarruspets.com/info/adoption.