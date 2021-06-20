 Skip to main content
Pet of the Week Mario
Pet of the Week: Mario

Pet of the Week Mario

Pet of Week Mario.jpeg

Mario is ready for a good home.

 Submitted photo

Mario is bonded with his sister, Precious. The Cabarrus Pets Society would love to keep them together, but it’s not a requirement. They are loving babies who are cat- and dog-friendly.

Mario is playful, yet gentle.

He’s moderately active for a 4 year old. He’s a handsome lad looking for a great new family to love.

If you are interested in adopting any of the pets in the CPS program, visit the website to fill out an online application. CPS is also actively searching for foster homes to provide a caring environment for pets in need in the community. You can find the foster home application on the CPS website at www.cabarruspets.com/info/adoption.

