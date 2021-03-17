Pet of the Week: Mazie

Please note that this is a bonded kitten and labeled as special needs because of it. She must be adopted with her sister, Moozie. You will be paying just one adoption fee, and it will be a reduced fee. Here is a message from Mazie:

“Hi! I am Mazie, and I am 10 months old. I am pretty sweet and cuddly, but sometimes I can be shy. You see, I came from a hoarding situation. There were lots of cats, and I wasn't socialized like I should have been.

“A few months after I was born, my sister, Moozie, came along. We learned the ropes together and feel safest when we are side by side. We cuddle all the time and are best friends.

“I also like other cats and am fine with cat-friendly dogs. I especially love to chase their tails. If you think you could be my new human family and have space for both me and my sister, would you consider adopting us? I know we can make you smile.”

If you are interested in adopting any of the pets in the program, visit the rescue's website to fill out an online application. The Cabarrus Pets Society is also actively searching for foster homes to provide a caring environment for pets in need in the community. You can find the foster home application on the website at https://www.cabarruspets.com/info/adoption.