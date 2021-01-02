NOTE: This is a bonded cat and is labeled as special needs because she MUST be adopted with her sister, Mazie.

Here is a message from Pet of the Week, Moozie:

“Hi! I'm Moozie. My foster family says they named me that because I am motivated for food just like a cow (whatever that is).

“I adore toys, love to play, and I am learning that people can be really great. But I love it most when my big sister Mazie starts to play with me. See, we were a part of a hoarding situation and didn't get very socialized at the beginning. So we are each other’s source of comfort.

“I have learned that I like cats, dogs and people, though sometimes it takes me a minute or two to walk up to someone new. My sister is a little more shy then I am, but is very interested in what is going on.

“I have full confidence that with patience, my sister will come out of her shell, too. So, if you are looking for some girls in your life, look no further! We are so ready to know what it is like to have humans of our very own. "

If you are interested in adopting any of the pets in the program, visit the website to fill out an online application. The rescue is also actively searching for foster homes to provide a caring environment for pets in need in the community. You can find the foster home application on the website at www.cabarruspets.com/info/adoption.