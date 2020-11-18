 Skip to main content
Pet of the Week Mr. Handsome
  Updated
Mr. Handsome is not your ordinary house cat, you see it's all new to him. He's only 1-1/2 years old, but his foster home is his first home. He was longing to be loved, so when he showed up at our rescue, we knew what to do.

He's learning to explore and loves to play with his cat brothers. Mr. Handsome enjoys feathery wands and plush kick toys. He is litter box trained and would love to find a family of his own who will keep him inside cozy and safe.

If you are interested in adopting any of the pets in our program, please visit our website to fill out an online application. We are also actively searching for foster homes to provide a caring environment for pets in need in our community. You can find the foster home application on our website, as well. https://www.cabarruspets.com/info/adoption

