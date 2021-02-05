 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pet of the Week Mr. Handsome
View Comments

Pet of the Week Mr. Handsome

  • Updated
  • Comments
Pet of the Week Mr. Handsome

Mr. Handsome is not your ordinary house cat, you see it's all new to him. He's only a year and a half old, but his foster home is his first home.

He was longing to be loved, so when he showed up at our rescue, we knew what to do. He's learning to explore and loves to play with his cat brothers. Mr. Handsome enjoys feathery wands and plush kick toys.

He is litter boxed trained and would love to find a family of his own who will keep him inside cozy and safe."

If you are interested in adopting any of the pets in our program, please visit our website to fill out an online application. We are also actively searching for foster homes to provide a caring environment for pets in need in our community. You can find the foster home application on our website, as well. https://www.cabarruspets.com/info/adoption

View Comments

Tags

Get a dose of adorable in your inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pet of the Week Henry
Pets

Pet of the Week Henry

  • Updated

Henry is a 3-year-old Puggle mix. He's already neutered, potty-trained, and a complete love bug.

Pet of the Week Suki
Pets

Pet of the Week Suki

  • Updated

Suki, also known as Pearl by her loving fosters, is a beauty. Pearl came to us very under-socialized, and the world can be a scary place for h…

Survey reveals America’s love for pets is evident in travel habits
Pets

Survey reveals America’s love for pets is evident in travel habits

Fun fact: In the U.S. today, there are more pets than there are people! Additionally, Americans are adding furry family members to their “packs” at a higher rate than ever before. About 67 percent of American households currently have pets, which is up from 56 percent when the first such numbers were recorded back in the ‘80s.

Pet of the Week: Sage
Pets

Pet of the Week: Sage

Sage is a sweetheart. She's just 1-year old, and is dog friendly, but could use additional socialization with other dogs.

Pet of the Week: Chica
Pets

Pet of the Week: Chica

  • Updated

Chica is a snuggle bug. She is super friendly and loves to play with her dog and cat friends. Chica loves to sleep with you and snuggle on the…

Survey reveals America’s love for pets is evident in travel habits
Pets

Survey reveals America’s love for pets is evident in travel habits

Fun fact: In the U.S. today, there are more pets than there are people! Additionally, Americans are adding furry family members to their “packs” at a higher rate than ever before. About 67 percent of American households currently have pets, which is up from 56 percent when the first such numbers were recorded back in the ‘80s.

Watch Now: Related Video

How to avoid confusing your dog when training them

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts