 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pet of the Week Nama
0 Comments
Pet of the Week: Nama

Pet of the Week Nama

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Pet of the Week Nama

Nama would make a great addition to a loving family.

 Submitted photo

Nama is a sweet little lap kitty. She is our snuggle bug. She loves to be with her humans and has a terrific personality. Nama is good with dogs and cats, too. She will make a wonderful addition to any family.

If you are interested in adopting any of the pets in the Cabarrus Pets Society program, visit the CPS website to fill out an online application. The rescue is also actively searching for foster homes to provide a caring environment for pets in need in the community. You can find the foster home application on the website at https://www.cabarruspets.com/info/adoption.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

A healthier alternative to coffee for your morning drink

Get a dose of adorable in your inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pet of the Week Gracie
Pets

Pet of the Week Gracie

  • Updated

Gracie is looking for her forever family. She came to the rescue with an embedded collar, but that has not stopped her from loving each person…

Pet of the Week Himba
Pets

Pet of the Week Himba

Meet Himba. He’s a loving, 3-month-old male domestic short-hair kitten. He is very playful and loves to be with his foster family.

Pet of the Week Havarti
Pets

Pet of the Week Havarti

Meet Havarti. She’s a sweet, 3-month-old domestic, medium-hair kitten. She loves to play with toys and enjoys spending time on her foster mom’s lap.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts