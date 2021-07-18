Pet of the Week: Nama

Nama is a sweet little lap kitty. She is our snuggle bug. She loves to be with her humans and has a terrific personality. Nama is good with dogs and cats, too. She will make a wonderful addition to any family.

If you are interested in adopting any of the pets in the Cabarrus Pets Society program, visit the CPS website to fill out an online application. The rescue is also actively searching for foster homes to provide a caring environment for pets in need in the community. You can find the foster home application on the website at https://www.cabarruspets.com/info/adoption.