Pet of the Week No Nap

Meet No Nap -he's a great little kitten that was born in March.
No Nap is already microchipped, and will be neutered when he's a little older. He will be up to date on vaccines when adopted, and would love to find his furever family.
He is good with other cats and dogs, as well. We aren't sure about children, but he's such a little love bug. He's playful yet affectionate, and loves to play with his toys. Are you looking for a great new addition to your family?
If you are interested in adopting any of the pets in the Cabarrus Pets Society program, please visit the CPS website to fill out an online application. CPS is also actively searching for foster homes to provide a caring environment for pets in need in our community. You can find the foster home application on the website, as well. https://www.cabarruspets.com/info/adoption